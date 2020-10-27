FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $108,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.