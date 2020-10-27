FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $576.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

