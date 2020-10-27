FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $168.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.