FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Avery Dennison Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

NYSE:AVY opened at $139.25 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $145.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.