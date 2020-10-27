Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $19.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.