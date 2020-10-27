Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

FCX opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

