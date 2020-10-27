Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of FCX opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $4,281,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

