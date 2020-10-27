Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

NYSE ICE opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

