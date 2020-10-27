Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,950 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

