Foundry Partners LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Inovalon by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 71,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $1,006,806. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

