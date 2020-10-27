Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,421 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Howard Bancorp worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 242,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,628 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,269,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. TheStreet lowered Howard Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

