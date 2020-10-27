Foundry Partners LLC Sells 397,885 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397,885 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

