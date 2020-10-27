Foundry Partners LLC Sells 35,255 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,255 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 258,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $58,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,042 shares in the company, valued at $191,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 332,828 shares of company stock valued at $249,621 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFIE opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.