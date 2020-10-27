Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Diamond S Shipping worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSSI opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.