Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 76,775 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 320.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.56. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

