Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,710 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its position in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $59.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

