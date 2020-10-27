Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 274,583 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.