Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,680 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $58,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $104,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,433. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Quanterix from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

