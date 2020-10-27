Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,284 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

