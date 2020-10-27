Foundry Partners LLC Invests $729,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

