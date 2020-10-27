Foundry Partners LLC Invests $3.77 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.15% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,549,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 153,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:NWE opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

