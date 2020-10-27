Foundry Partners LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 531.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 548,999 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 380,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 270,633 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup increased their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

