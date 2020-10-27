Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE CRS opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $889.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.11. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

