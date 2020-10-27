Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $70,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 15.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.