Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of DHI Group worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in DHI Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DHI Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

