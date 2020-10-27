Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after buying an additional 486,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 653,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 489,646 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,304,879. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

