Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 43.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $898.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

