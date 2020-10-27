Foundry Partners LLC Buys 339 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AMED shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $252.72 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $258.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.