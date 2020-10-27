Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Air by 218.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,869,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after buying an additional 72,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 20,559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

