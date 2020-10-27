Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

