Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Fortinet has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.76-0.78 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.76-0.78 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortinet stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.95. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

