Forterra (FRTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

