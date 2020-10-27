Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

