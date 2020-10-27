Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

NYSE FMX opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.