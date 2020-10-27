Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.05. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

