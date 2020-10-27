First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMBI. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.73 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 501,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

