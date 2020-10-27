First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.