First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,185,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.