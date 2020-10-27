First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

