First Community Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Community in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

First Community stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.69. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Community by 382.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Community by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

