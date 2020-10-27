Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

