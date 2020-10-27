Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
