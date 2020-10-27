Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 387.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 523,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Cowen downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

