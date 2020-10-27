Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of RS stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

