Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750,169 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,440,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,950 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.