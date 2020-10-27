Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 218 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

