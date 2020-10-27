Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

