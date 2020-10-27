Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,151,000 after acquiring an additional 292,697 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,467,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,786,000 after acquiring an additional 829,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

