Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pure Storage by 79.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.