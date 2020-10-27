Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,321 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

