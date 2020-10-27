Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $552,000 Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $501.61 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

